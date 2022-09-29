Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Report: Brett Favre's Charity Gave Money Meant For Kids, Cancer Patients To Alma Mater

Report: Brett Favre's Charity Gifted Donated $ Meant For Kids, Cancer Patients To Univ. Of Southern Miss

9/29/2022 8:51 AM PT
Getty

More troubling allegations surrounding Brett Favre ... the NFL legend's charity -- whose mission is to help underserved and disabled children and breast cancer patients -- reportedly gifted donated funds to his alma maters' athletic department.

Favre's charity, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation between 2018-2020, according to The Athletic ... money meant for children and cancer patients.

The outlet reports tax records show Favre's charity gave the USM foundation $60,000 in 2018 and $46,817 in 2019. In 2020, the foundation received $26,715 from Brett's charity.

Other organizations received money, according to The Athletic, but those amounts were typically under $10K.

The donations all came while Favre allegedly tried to obtain $5 million from Mississippi's welfare fund, meant for the state's most vulnerable, to build Univ. of Southern Miss. a new multi-million volleyball facility.

Favre's daughter was a volleyball player at the university at the time.

Favre's attorney, Bud Holmes, issued ESPN a statement Wednesday night, saying, "He has been very generous to Southern Miss since he played ball there."

"Those particular things [the donations in question] I don't know, but I know he has always given back, something most athletes don't do."

Favre -- who is being sued by the state of Mississippi over the alleged funds -- claims he didn't know where the money originated ... though texts appear to show the HOF'er was worried about being caught.

Even though the Super Bowl-winning QB hasn't been criminally charged, many of Brett's business partners have distanced themselves from him, including SiriusXM ... who put his radio show on hold.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later