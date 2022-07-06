Brett Favre Open To NFL Broadcasting Career, 'I Would Consider It'
7/6/2022 12:40 AM PT
From gunslinging in a helmet to ... word-spewing in a headset???
Brett Favre says that is now a real possibility ... telling TMZ Sports he's starting to open up to the idea of joining a big network to broadcast and analyze NFL games.
"I would consider it," the 52-year-old Green Bay Packers legend said.
Of course, the offer would have to be right -- Favre said he's looking for a "great deal" and perhaps a Monday night or Thursday night broadcasting gig -- but he, nonetheless, said he'd seriously ponder it all.
Favre joked though, the nation would have to get used to his "country accent" and "aw-shucks mentality."
As for another quarterback legend who's already committed to broadcasting games in the future -- Tom Brady -- Favre said he's not surprised at all the guy received a $375 MILLION deal to talk ball on TV.
"If anybody's worth it," he said, "it's Tom Brady."
But up next for a big deal ... Favre?!?