Andy Cohen Says 'VPR' Scandal Is So Big Because People Care About Infidelity

Andy Cohen says the reason the "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal is such a big story two months after the fact is because lots of people are curious about infidelity ... and without a doubt, this affair has it all.

We got Andy at LAX Thursday and our photog asked him why "Scandoval" is still captivating the public, even those folks who don't watch the reality TV show religiously.

Andy says infidelity is just one of those topics that draw lots of eyeballs and interest ... plus it doesn't hurt that the women involved, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, used to be close friends.

Plus, for hardcore Bravo fans, Andy says those folks felt like they knew Tom Sandoval, Ariana, and Raquel ... which makes the affair all the more shocking and dramatic.

We broke the story back in early March ... when Ariana went through Tom's phone and found out he had been hooking up with Raquel for months behind her back.

Of course, this isn't the first time the 'VPR' cast has been caught cheating ... but Andy says this affair checks all the boxes ... and he thinks there must be something in the water in West Hollywood because everyone on the show is super horny.