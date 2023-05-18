Rick Ross Says His Annual Car Show 'Can't Be Stopped' Despite Permit Denial

Play video content TMZ.com

Rick Ross is going toe-to-toe with Fayette County over his 2nd annual car show ... telling us denying him a permit isn't gonna stop him from throwing the event for thousands of fans.

The hip hop mogul assures us the car show will go down exactly as planned on June 3 on his Promised Land estate in Fayetteville, GA, and he's called in backup -- some event planning experts -- to ensure his neighbors can rest easy.

Fayette County recently rejected Ricky Rozay's permit, saying the car show is not in compliance with the county's zoning ordinances, adding last year's show -- a huge success in Rick's eyes -- happened without County approval.

Regardless, Rick's full steam ahead, and is likening the whole thing to a front yard BBQ -- one with about 7,000 folks in attendance! He says he didn't hear any complaints after last year's show, but some neighbors have now been voicing their concerns.

If you're wondering if this is all about the County wanting a slice of Rick's financial pie ... he ran down all the ways his car show is an absolute cash cow for Fayette County and its businesses.

BTW, Rick announced he's exploring a run for mayor of Fayetteville after the whole permit roadblock came up, and he breaks down why he'd be the perfect candidate.