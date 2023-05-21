Kim Kardashian Says She's Cried Herself To Sleep Over Parenting Struggles

Kim Kardashian says she's shed many tears over her challenges with parenting ... saying she's even cried herself to sleep over it.

KK got candid in the upcoming podcast episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," and according to the preview -- shared with People -- she's got a lot to say about the chaos she says she faces while taking care of her four kids ... all of whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West.

She says the "full madness" takes quite the toll, giving an example ... "I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

Kim says it's still a rewarding process, but says, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

Play video content

As you know, Kim and Ye have 4 little ones together -- North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. It's unclear if Kanye's feeling the same pressure ... fact is, Kim has the kids most of the time.