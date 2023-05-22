Stefan Wilson Hospitalized After Scary Crash During Indianapolis 500 Practice

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
5/22/2023 2:08 PM PT
Scary moment at Indianapolis 500 practice on Monday ... Stefan Wilson was taken off the track on a stretcher after his car violently collided with a wall during a wild wreck.

The crash happened just moments ago at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway ... when Katherine Legge got into Wilson's ride in Turn 1.

You can see in video of the accident, Legge struck Wilson with so much force ... both of their cars skidded into a nearby wall -- with Wilson's vehicle seemingly getting the worst of the impact.

Trainers immediately raced to tend to both drivers ... and, eventually, Wilson was strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance.

Thankfully, Wilson was able to give a thumbs up just before he was transported to a nearby hospital ... and, according to IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer, he's now "doing well" and is "in good spirits."

Legge, meanwhile, was evaluated by medics following the crash -- but has since been cleared to drive again.

The scene couldn't have been scarier for the 33-year-old Wilson and his family ... as Wilson's older brother, Justin, tragically died in an on-track accident back in 2015.

It's unclear if Stefan or Legge will now be able to race in the 107th iteration of the Indy 500 on Sunday.

