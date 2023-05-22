Stefan Wilson Hospitalized After Scary Crash During Indianapolis 500 Practice

Scary moment at Indianapolis 500 practice on Monday ... Stefan Wilson was taken off the track on a stretcher after his car violently collided with a wall during a wild wreck.

The crash happened just moments ago at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway ... when Katherine Legge got into Wilson's ride in Turn 1.

Accidente durísimo entre Katherine Legge y Stefan Wilson, el primero del mes en el que Wilson se lleva la peor parte, Katherine sale por su propio pie pero al piloto lo evacúan en camilla, el angulo de impacto frontal es lo preocupante

You can see in video of the accident, Legge struck Wilson with so much force ... both of their cars skidded into a nearby wall -- with Wilson's vehicle seemingly getting the worst of the impact.

Trainers immediately raced to tend to both drivers ... and, eventually, Wilson was strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance.

Stefan Wilson gives the thumbs up. Good to see.

Thankfully, Wilson was able to give a thumbs up just before he was transported to a nearby hospital ... and, according to IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer, he's now "doing well" and is "in good spirits."

Legge, meanwhile, was evaluated by medics following the crash -- but has since been cleared to drive again.

Graham Rahal & much of the team at the RLL garages surveying the major damage to Katherine Legge's No. 44 chassis damaged in her practice crash with Stefan Wilson.

The scene couldn't have been scarier for the 33-year-old Wilson and his family ... as Wilson's older brother, Justin, tragically died in an on-track accident back in 2015.