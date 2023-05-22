XFL Hosting HBCU Showcase At Clark Atlanta University

The XFL is bringing back their HBCU Showcase ... the league announced they're hosting a tryout at Clark Atlanta University in Georgia this June, and are hoping to find a bunch of players for the upcoming season!

On Monday, the professional football league revealed the showcase will be open to all HBCU athletes on June 17 at the ATL campus, where league hopefuls can display their skills in front of scouts.

"When the XFL says it’s a 'League of Opportunity,’ we mean it and you can see it in the actions we take to offer equal opportunities to players across the country," XFL Senior VP Doug Whaley said.

"This showcase at the historic Clark Atlanta University allows us to shine a spotlight on HBCU players and give them a chance to showcase their skills for our personnel evaluators."

The XFL -- which was purchased by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia for $15 million in 2020 -- held their first HBCU showcase last year at Jackson State University ... and 100 players from historically black colleges and universities played in the 2023 season.

D.C. Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow -- who coached at two HBCUs before moving to the XFL -- said the league is doing a great job when it comes to creating opportunities for athletes outside of Division I schools, and he's proud to be a part of it.

"I know firsthand the number of talented players that attend a historically Black school who aren’t able to continue their careers past the collegiate level," Barlow said.

"I’m humbled to be part of a League that gives players – and coaches – of all backgrounds an opportunity to continue their football careers."

The NFL also welcomes HBCU athletes ... in fact, last year 33 players from HBCUs were on 17 teams last year.