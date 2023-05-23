Johnny Depp Performs at Jeff Beck's Tribute Concert in London

Play video content SplashNews.com

Johnny Depp didn't leave London without paying tribute to his longtime pal and late guitarist, Jeff Beck ... performing on the same stage they did a year ago, all in his honor.

Johnny hit the stage Monday night at the Royal Albert Hall for a tribute concert for Beck, who died earlier this year. Depp was in the company of some rock legends for the show ... including Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett, Joss Stone and more.

The icon-heavy concert comes on the heels of some other big moments for Depp -- he was just celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival for his movie, "Jeanne du Barry" ... and he inked a $20 mil deal with Dior.

He was in rock star mode, though, in London ... rocking a pair of shades, a beret and a jacket with a photo of Beck on the back.

As we reported, Beck died at the age of 78 in January after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The show is the first of 2 tribute concerts, announced by Beck's wife Sandra Beck and Eric Clapton back in March.

And, JD's performance was especially significant. Remember, Johnny and Jeff actually performed together at the exact same venue in May of last year.

You'll recall, they were touring together following Johnny's defamation trial against Amber Heard. In fact, Johnny wasn't in court for the verdict because he had a gig.