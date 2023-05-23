Tom Sandoval Says He's Not Dating Karlee Hale Despite Media Reports

Tom Sandoval is NOT dating Texas influencer Karlee Hale despite media reports to the contrary, TMZ has learned.

A rep for Tom tells us ... the "Vanderpump Rules" star is just friends with Karlee and recently hung out with her because he happened to be in Austin performing with his band. The rep noted there were other people in their group at the time they were seen together.

Tom Sandoval was spotted on a date last night. She brought her dog, so you know it’s real. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/1Tn4tYDIoQ — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 17, 2023 @thebravobabe_

The Sun published a TikTok video of Tom and Karlee seated at a table in a hotel restaurant last Wednesday. Tom was apparently trying to fly under the radar, wearing a white baseball cap with the brim covering his face.

The sighting reportedly came on the heels of Tom and his 'VPR' costar Raquel Leviss calling it quits on their seven-month affair. According to Page Six, Raquel pulled the plug on their romance, quoting a source as saying, "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not for her."

Since that report last week, Tom and Raquel have yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

Back in April, Tom told paparazzi ... Raquel was getting treatment at a mental health facility after the fallout from Tom's much publicized break up with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.