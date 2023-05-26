The American rock band Plain White T's first surfaced on the music scene back in 1997 and continues to captivate their fans to this day. Their 2006 hit song "Hey There Delilah" put the stamp on their fame and success, earning one Grammy nod and peaking #1 on the charts.

Originally forming in '97 with high school pals Tom Higgenson, Dave Tirio and Ken Fletcher ... Steve Mast would join the group soon after. Their songs "1,2,3,4" and "Rhythm of Love" are also some fan favorites.

Today, the group is still rockin' out ... recently performing in Texas at Tarleton State University, and they're gearing up for a summer tour!