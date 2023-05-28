Video Shows Woman Running for Cover During New Mexico Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

A wild shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally left at least 3 people dead and 5 injured ... and TMZ has obtained video of the violence erupting.

Check out the footage, which shows a woman walking behind a pick-up truck standing in traffic and carefully peering around the side of it.

Suddenly, she turns around and moves swiftly away, crossing the road. She then breaks into a trot when the crackle of gunfire is heard nearby. A motorist repeatedly yells to her, "Get out of the way!"

In another clip, people inside a vehicle are filming the aftermath of the Saturday shooting at the Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally. A rescue truck with lights flashing can be seen parked outside a building as bikers ride down the street.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun told NBC News ... "I can confirm 3 dead and 5 injured. One person died at the hospital."

New Mexico State Police said the 5 wounded were being treated at hospitals, but their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

Calhoun said motorcycle gang members were involved in the bloodshed, which ended with several arrests. Upwards of 28,000 bikers attended the rally.