Texas Mass Shooter Still On the Loose After Shooting 5 Neighbors Execution Style

The man accused of carrying out 5 "execution-style" murders in Texas was triggered by his neighbors complaining their baby's sleep was interrupted by his target practice, according to a new report.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KTRK News that the suspect -- identified as Francisco Oropeza -- was firing his AR-15 style rifle in the yard of his Cleveland, TX, home late Friday night when his neighbors walked up to a fence dividing their properties.

Capers said the neighbors requested that Oropeza stop shooting his weapon because they had a "young baby trying to go to sleep."

But, Oropeza -- who had been drinking -- got annoyed and replied, "I'll do what I want to in my front yard," Capers said.

The situation quickly turned from harassment to a massacre.

Police say Oropeza marched over to his neighbor's house, stepped inside, and unleashed a barrage of bullets with his AR-15-style rifle, killing 3 females and 2 males, including an 8-year-old boy. Oropeza was reportedly caught on a Ring camera entering the home.

Capers added that all the victims were shot from the neck up "almost execution style."

During the shooting, two female victims used their bodies as shields to protect two of their children, who were found unharmed in a bedroom.

Capers acknowledged their heroics, explaining, "In my opinion, they were trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive."

Three more kids were discovered without injuries inside the home, but they were drenched in blood and taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precautionary measure.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza, who investigators believe has fled the country. The FBI has joined police in their manhunt to find Oropeza and has recovered the rifle he allegedly wielded in the deadly attack, along with his cell phone and some clothing.