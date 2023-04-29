Five People Killed In Texas Mass Shooting, Gunman Still at Large

Another mass shooting -- this time in Texas -- has claimed the lives of five people -- including an 8-year-old child -- after a gunman went on a wild rampage using an AR-15 style rifle, according to police.

The execution-style slayings occurred late Friday night in Cleveland, TX, where the suspect -- who apparently was intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol -- opened fire inside a house with at least ten people inside, cops said.

After the smoke cleared, five people -- ranging in age from 8 to 40 -- were lying dead from their bullet wounds. Police say two female victims draped themselves over two children in a bedroom, saving their lives.

The gunman fled and was still at large of this morning. Police have not disclosed a motive, but said the assailant was armed with the AR-15 style rifle.

San Jacinto County Sheriff deputies responded to the home -- which is about 55 miles from Houston -- after receiving a harassment call. Cops cordoned off the crime scene and told locals to stay away so they could investigate

During their probe, investigators learned that the alleged gunman -- who lived in the area -- was known to take target practice in his front yard, where officers found numerous shell casings.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man with short black hair who was last seen dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt and work boots.