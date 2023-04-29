Five People Killed In Texas Mass Shooting, Gunman Still at Large
4/29/2023 7:49 AM PT
Another mass shooting -- this time in Texas -- has claimed the lives of five people -- including an 8-year-old child -- after a gunman went on a wild rampage using an AR-15 style rifle, according to police.
The execution-style slayings occurred late Friday night in Cleveland, TX, where the suspect -- who apparently was intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol -- opened fire inside a house with at least ten people inside, cops said.
After the smoke cleared, five people -- ranging in age from 8 to 40 -- were lying dead from their bullet wounds. Police say two female victims draped themselves over two children in a bedroom, saving their lives.
The gunman fled and was still at large of this morning. Police have not disclosed a motive, but said the assailant was armed with the AR-15 style rifle.
San Jacinto County Sheriff deputies responded to the home -- which is about 55 miles from Houston -- after receiving a harassment call. Cops cordoned off the crime scene and told locals to stay away so they could investigate
During their probe, investigators learned that the alleged gunman -- who lived in the area -- was known to take target practice in his front yard, where officers found numerous shell casings.
#Cleveland #Texas police give update on shooting pic.twitter.com/tvRcti3l9U— Wake Up Waverly (@WaverlyWakeUp) April 29, 2023 @WaverlyWakeUp
Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man with short black hair who was last seen dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt and work boots.
The deadly attack was just the latest in a string of mass shootings plaguing the country. So far this year, there have been at least 160 mass shootings across the US that have left more than 200 people dead.