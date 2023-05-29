Ralph Yarl Attends Brain Injury Fundraiser, First Outing Since Last Month's Shooting

Ralph Yarl, the Black teen who was shot in the head after walking up to the wrong house last month, was at a charity event for a good cause ... helping others who have ended up in situations similar to his in one of his first outings since the near-death experience.

The 17-year-old Missouri student was at the “Going the Distance for Brain Injury” run-walk event in Kansas City Monday -- the same city where he was shot 2 times -- including in the head -- just over a month before by 84-year-old Andrew Lester.

Ralph's mom, Cleo Nagbe, told local outlet KMBC she's extremely grateful for the outpouring of support she's been receiving for her son. In regards to the event, she says, "Socially it’s still hard for him. So, I’m glad he was able to overcome this. I pray that he will overcome most of his social hurdles after doing this."

You'll recall, Ralph was attempting to pick up his siblings when he mistakenly approached Lester's home, resulting in Lester shooting the teenager twice ... he's since been dealing with a serious brain injury but is luckily alive after the terrifying incident.

Lee Merritt, attorney for the Yarl family, told TMZ the part of Ralph's brain that deals with emotion and stress was damaged, so his doctor didn't give him the green light to return to school due to all the social interactions.

Ralph also got an invite from Ahmaud Arbery's mom, Wanda, to join her at a 5K race earlier this month, but his fam didn't think the time was right to be in a social setting, especially after the school denial.