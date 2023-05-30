Ex-UCLA Defensive Coordinator Bill McGovern Dead At 60 After Cancer Battle

Former UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern -- who coached linebackers in the NFL for nearly a decade prior to his time in Westwood -- died on Tuesday following a battle with cancer, his family announced.

He was 60 years old.

In a statement, UCLA officials said the longtime football coach -- who transitioned from Bruins' defensive coordinator to director of football administration earlier this year while fighting cancer -- passed away at his California home with his loved ones by his side.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McGovern and offer our deepest condolences to Coach McGovern's family and friends.https://t.co/wTAFpHjuiH pic.twitter.com/Vt5IZ4lny4 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) May 30, 2023 @UCLAFootball

"Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today," the McGovern family said in revealing the sad news, "we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle."

McGovern was hired by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly in 2022 ... after piling up an impressive résumé in the NFL.

From 2013 to 2019, he worked for the Eagles and Giants. In 2021, he had a role on the Chicago Bears' staff.

In his coaching career, McGovern also had stops at UMass, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and more. He's currently on the ballot to potentially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.