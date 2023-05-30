Harlem Globetrotters Hooper Shatters Backboard ... With Vicious Dunk!!

Play video content Angelo Sharpless

Famed Harlem Globetrotter hooper Angelo Sharpless did his best Shaquille O'Neal impersonation over the weekend ... shattering a backboard after throwing down a monster dunk, and the wild moment was caught on video!

In the video, posted by Sharpless on social media, Angelo receives an outlet pass on a fast break, takes a few dribbles ... and blasts off, jumping from the low post area, nearly cocking the ball back to his head, and delivering an absolute hammer of a dunk.

The aftermath of the damage was telling -- the backboard's glass was shattered, and the rim was broken, as the crowd watched in disbelief.

Of course, Angelo's ferocious dunk was reminiscent of Shaq, who was known to have destroyed several backboards playing for the Orlando Magic, adding to his rep as an unstoppable force on the court.

Sharpless, a 6-foot-4 forward from Plymouth, NC, played his college ball at Elizabeth City State University ... and says he was inspired by Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Carmelo Anthony growing up.

Angelo may not have Shaq's size, but he's still a force on the court, with career accolades including winning the CIAA Conference Player of the Year and CIAA Rookie Player of the Year.