Memorial Day Shooting in Florida Leaves 9 Injured, Including 4 Minors

Memorial Day turned violent at a popular Florida tourist destination ... nine people were shot and injured, including four minors, in Hollywood Beach.

The bullets started flying Monday afternoon when two groups got into a heated argument and decided to settle their differences using guns.

Several videos circulating online caught all the chaos. One clip shows the moment shots were fired, causing people to scatter on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk -- a busy promenade filled with restaurants and shops.

Other footage captured paramedics giving first aid to victims at the scene.

Police said five adults and four minors were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds -- and one had to undergo surgery. Yet, all nine victims -- ranging in age from 1 to 65 -- were listed in stable condition.

Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said investigators detained one person of interest and were searching for a second possible suspect.