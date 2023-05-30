Memorial Day Weekend Gets Hollywood's Hottest Celebs In Bathing Suits

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone with no shortage of hot bods on display from Hollywood's finest ... unafraid to flash some skin ahead of summer.

While the weather might've been a little touch and go here in L.A. -- with lots of clouds -- that didn't stop A-listers from throwing on their bathing suits and getting wet in the water at vacation spots around the world.

Take James Marsden, for example, who was flaunting his abs while taking a dip in the South of France. He wasn't the only one out there, BTW ... tons of other stars were within earshot.

Hailey Bieber appeared to be in French waters as well ... as were Kendall Jenner and Orlando Bloom -- and all of 'em weren't wearing very much as they enjoyed the rays.

Leo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk were spotted in Italy living their best beach life ... and elsewhere, other celebs were showing off their summer figures. Kara Del Toro was rocking a two-piece ... and even Tom Brady's ex, Gisele, was seen splashing in some salty H20.

Kristin Cavallari, meanwhile, was enjoying her pool at her place in Tennessee -- which is, no doubt, feeling a bit more summery than SoCal is at the moment. As we said, the clouds just won't go away ... which probably explains why most everyone was out of town.