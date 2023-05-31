Ezra Miller Will Reprise Role As 'The Flash' If Sequel Is Greenlit

Even though Ezra Miller is a magnet for controversy and has had numerous brushes with the law ... the actor will definitely keep his future gig as "The Flash," at least according to the film's director.

"Flash" director Andy Muschietti appeared on an upcoming episode of "The Discourse" podcast and made no bones about wanting Miller to reprise the role of the superhero in the event there's a sequel.

Muschietti said, "If [a sequel] happens, yes [Miller would be Flash]." I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did." Miller, who identifies as non-binary uses they/them pronouns.

Muschietti continued, "The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it."

The director also pointed out Miller plays two different versions of Barry in the newest installment of the movie to be released June 16, so "it feels like a character that was made for them." Miller's character goes by the name Barry Allen as part of an all-star cast that includes 2 Batmans played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Play video content 3/28/22 MEGA

Despite the actor's success, Miller has repeatedly been arrested in Hawaii and Vermont for assault, disorderly conduct, petit larceny, burglary and harassment.

All the cases occurred in 2022, but none of them resulted in Miller getting sentenced to jail.