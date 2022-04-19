'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested Again In Hawaii For Assault

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller seems to be having lots of trouble in paradise ... getting arrested yet again in Hawaii.

According to Hawaii County police, the 29-year-old was arrested for second-degree assault ... after cops say they responded to an incident at a private residence in Pāhoa, Hawaii around 1 AM on Tuesday.

Cops say the "Fantastic Beasts" star got annoyed after being asked to leave a friend's home and was accused of throwing a chair that struck a 26-year-old female on the forehead ... leaving her with a half-inch cut.

As we've reported, this is not the first time Miller has gotten arrested in Hawaii. Miler was arrested for disorderly conduct last month after an incident at a bar ... when they allegedly lunged at a guy playing darts and took the mic from a woman doing karaoke.

On top of that ... they were physically blocked from going into another bar on Hilo, just weeks prior ... things got so heated, cops had to come and cool everything down.

More recently, Miller was spotted dancing oddly at a lounge in Hawaii, this month. Eyewitnesses told us, they was pretty much all over the place.