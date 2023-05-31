Joe Giudice Makes Surprise Appearance During 'RHONJ' Reunion

Play video content bravo

Joe Giudice is back in the 'Real Housewives' universe after his cameo in the New Jersey reunion ... where he was looking for a surgical consultation, of all things!

The 'RHONJ' alum called his ex-wife Teresa on the phone just as the first of the 3-part reunion kicked off with host Andy Cohen. Teresa and the other housewives -- Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral -- seemed surprised.

As Teresa answered the phone, she said, "Look who's calling me: Joe Giudice," who has been living in the Bahamas since 2021 after leaving Italy following his deportation from the States.

Joe had an important question for Jennifer's plastic surgeon husband, Bill, who was not present either, so he addressed it to Teresa. Joe said, "Tre, ask Jennifer's husband, Bill, if he does bags under your eyes," while everyone chuckled.

Andy then snatched the phone from Teresa and asked, "Giudice, are you looking to get your eyes done?"

Hell no!! Joe said he was just researching the procedure for his uncle and pointed out, "[Mine] aren't baggy yet."

Besides all that ... we learned Joe has a few girlfriends in the Bahamas, and he never watched 'RHONJ' -- not even while he was in prison.

After everyone said their goodbyes, Andy hung up and remarked, "Wow, unexpected." Not so sure about that, but anyway ... it was a moment.

As we reported, Joe was convicted in 2014 of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud and served 41 months in federal prison. A judge ordered him to be deported to his native Italy, and he was eventually booted from the U.S. after losing several appeals.