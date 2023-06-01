Bill Cosby Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault in 1969

Bill Cosby is being sued for another alleged sexual assault ... a woman says he forced himself on her after giving her two pills that made her feel helpless, but Cosby insists there are holes in her account.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, former Playboy model and noted Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino claims he took advantage of her back in 1969, when she was trying to make it in Hollywood.

Valentino says she first met Cosby in his studio trailer after an audition and told him about the recent death of her 6-year-old son. She says Cosby ran into her at a Los Angeles restaurant later that year, offering to pay for a spa treatment for her and her friend after noticing her crying at the dinner table.

In the docs, VV says Cosby told her and a friend he would treat them to dinner after their spa day ... but she says the dinner meeting turned into a nightmare.

She claims Cosby put pills next to their drinks and told the women the pills would make them feel better, pretending to ingest one himself. She says she and her friend took the pills, and it wasn't long before she was struggling to stay awake.

In her suit, Valentino says she told Cosby she wanted to go home and he escorted her and her friend to a car, offering to drive them home. She says she felt nauseated and dizzy in the backseat as Cosby instead drove them to his office, where she claims a sexual assault occurred.

Valentino says her friend passed out on a couch in Cosby's office and she sat down on another couch and closed her eyes ... and when she opened them she saw Cosby sitting next to her friend, staring with a "predatory intensity" and an erection.

In the docs, VV says she tried to turn Cosby's attention away from her friend and he walked over to her. She says she tried to stand up but her legs wobbled and buckled. She says Cosby sat down next to her, unzipped his pants and forced his penis in her mouth. She says he then stood her up, turned her around and forced his penis into her vagina.

Valentino claims she was incapable of consent because she'd been drugged and was physically helpless ... and in her suit, she mentions how Cosby once admitted during a 2005 deposition in another case to using quaaludes on young women with whom he wanted to have sex.

Valentino says she's suffered severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress and loss of earnings ... and she's going after Cosby for money.

Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, gave us this statement ... "Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully -- because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times."