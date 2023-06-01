Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Grimes Gets Full-Length Leg Tattoo In Red Ink

6/1/2023 5:24 PM PT
Getty/Instagram /@caidasindesamparo

Grimes is showing off her new look ... a tattoo in red ink covering her whole leg!!!

The singer and mother to two of Elon Musk's kids revealed her latest tattoo Thursday on social media ... and it looks like she spent a lot of time in the tattoo parlor.

Instagram /@caidasindesamparo

Grimes got the out-of-this-world design in red ink ... and that tattoo stretches from her ankle all the way up to her thigh, covering most of her shin and a good amount of her knee.

Instagram /@caidasindesamparo

Ya gotta imagine it was a pretty painful experience ... but Grimes seems super pleased with the final results here.

It looks like Grimes got the tattoo done in Los Angeles, hitting up a tattoo artist named Daniela.

No word what Elon thinks of his ex's fresh ink ... or their two kids for that matter.

