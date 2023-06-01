Mike Breen's Wife Salvages Invaluable Kobe Bryant-Signed Jersey From House Fire

The fire that ravaged Mike Breen's home last year destroyed nearly everything he owned ... but he revealed this week that, somehow, an invaluable jersey that Kobe Bryant had signed for him was able to be salvaged.

The NBA announcer -- who will broadcast this month's Heat vs. Nuggets Finals series -- shared the amazing news while talking with The Athletic about the September blaze that burnt his Long Island home to the ground.

In the interview, Breen explained he had gotten the jersey from his ESPN family way back in 2014 ... in honor of the NBA allowing its players to wear nicknames on the backs of their uniforms.

Breen's custom jersey was a Brooklyn one -- he was broadcasting a Nets game at the time -- and it featured "Gray Mamba" on the back.

The 62-year-old loved it so much, he eventually had Kobe -- the Black Mamba -- sign it for him ... adding that Bryant had written in his autograph, "From one Mamba to another."

Breen said he thought the prized possession was turned to ashes by the fire ... but he explained to The Athletic his wife was able to somehow locate it in the rubble, and have it restored.

Breen, though, did lose countless other belongings in the fire -- clothes, NBA memorabilia, a piano, and just about everything else -- but he said he was just grateful no one was hurt, and he was thankful for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers he received in wake of it all.