'Selling Sunset' Nicole Young Ready to Move Past Drama with Chrishell Stause

Play video content TMZ.com

"Selling Sunset" star Nicole Young is extending an olive branch to her costar Chrishell Stause ... saying she's ready to move past all of the drama, once and for all.

We caught up with the 'SS' newbie at Sunset Plaza, and she opened up about her ongoing feud with Chrishell -- one that made her the target of some very brutal death threats.

Nicole tells us, things went way too far on the show between them. She says, while the drug accusations Chrishell made about her are very damaging, she won't be taking any legal action against her ... adding she's also able to take responsibility for her actions as well.

Moreover, she tells us it's about time they smooth things out, for the sake of everyone and to get back to focusing on what's really important -- i.e. their business.

Play video content 5/30/23 TMZ.com

As we reported, Nicole has been getting death threats and vile remarks in the wake of their heated argument on the show. Chrishell spoke up to defend Nicole on IG, and later told us nothing warrants that kind of bullying.