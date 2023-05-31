Chrishell Stause Again Asks 'Sunset' Fans to Stop Nicole Death Threats

Play video content TMZ.com

Chrishell Stause wants fans of her show to get the message, once and for all, to stand down on making death threats against her to costar Nicole Young -- 'cause, like, it's just reality TV ... and not that serious.

The "Selling Sunset" realtor talked to us Tuesday in L.A., and we asked why she thought it was important to publicly speak up on Nicole's behalf and tell haters to cool it -- and she touched on the absurdity of modern-day fandom.

Watch ... CS says people in this day and age just take things too far, especially when it comes to keyboard catharsis -- which clearly spilled over into dangerous territory last week.

Like we reported, Nicole was getting death threats and other vile remarks in the wake of her onscreen feud with Chrishell ... and it was affecting her well-being. Chrishell spoke up on her own social platform and told everyone to simmer down.

While she goes to bat for Nicole on camera with us -- about the threats, at least -- it sounds like there's still no love lost between them. Chrishell tells us it's up to Nicole to repair their relationship.