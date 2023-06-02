'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Plotting Comeback After Subway Singing

Play video content TMZ.com

Former "American Idol" winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz says their unglamorous return to singing in New York City subways for money isn't the final chapter -- instead, the bounce back is underway.

Just Sam joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" and told us why winning a show like 'Idol' isn't always all it's cracked up to be ... especially under some very unique and onerus circumstances.

While lots of folks, Sam included, look at 'Idol' as a potential golden ticket to fame and fortune ... the non-binary singer says the reality is quite different.

Sam says a perfect storm resulted in their returning to their subway roots to make cash. They won 'AI' at the beginning of COVID, and the pandemic made it virtually impossible to get into the studio and record. Plus, glossing over contracts and blindly signing didn't help either.

Play video content MAY 2022 Instagram / @samanthadiaz

Despite initially feeling embarrassed by reverting back to subway busking to eat and pay bills ... Sam says last month's headlines actually helped, because tons of big name artists are reaching out and showing love.

Now, Sam says they have a few collabs in the works, and they aren't afraid to go a different route to make it in the music biz.