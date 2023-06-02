MLB Star Anthony Rendon Assault Investigation Closed

Anthony Rendon will not face charges over his altercation with an Athletics fan ... cops tell TMZ Sports they've closed their investigation into the Angels star after they say a victim never came forward.

The Oakland Police Department initially launched their probe into Rendon on March 31 -- one day after the L.A. third baseman was seen grabbing an A's fan's shirt on video following a loss at the Coliseum.

In police documents, cops say they investigated Rendon for misdemeanor assault as well as misdemeanor battery ... but on Thursday, they closed the matter.

A spokesperson for the OPD did say, however, the case would be reopened if an alleged victim were to come forward.

Even though Rendon is now in the clear criminally, he was still punished by the MLB over the incident ... the 32-year-old was slapped with a five-game ban and a fine in April.

Anthony Rendon spoke to us today to say he could not comment on the incident because of the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/AddYcKXYVb — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) April 1, 2023 @Sarah_IsabelVee