Angry Husband Slaps Doctor, Accuses Him of Sexually Assaulting Wife

Video captures an enraged husband's mission of vengeance ... storming the stage during a medical conference to slap the hell out of the doctor he alleges committed sexual assault on his wife.

The dramatic scene played out right in the middle of the annual American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), last month in Baltimore -- and the furious man confronted the physician while he was standing at a podium delivering a speech.

The man grabbed the doctor by his shirt and smacked him across the face, yelling, "You know what you did!" You touched my wife 7 years ago in New York. Don't be an ass****, bitch!"

And it didn't stop there. The guy slapped the doctor again, and screamed, "You're lucky this is America, because if this was Brazil, I'd kill you!!!"

He then headed for the exit with his wife, but continued to scream and point at the doctor, who did not appear to be injured, but was totally in shock.

Onlookers were also stunned, and one woman called for security as the husband charged back toward the doctor, shouting profanities.

Police did respond, and while the doctor didn't want to press charges, he requested the cops remove the husband from the premises. The doctor was not named, but he's reportedly a gynecologic oncologist at a New York hospital.