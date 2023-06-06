Motorbike Rider Raul Torras Martinez Dead At 46 After Supertwin Race Crash

Raul Torras Martinez -- a Spanish motorbike rider -- died after a horrific crash in a Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday, the event organizers announced.

Raul -- the fastest Spanish rider to ever compete at the event -- was riding between the 16th and 17th mile markers on the final lap of the race when the accident occurred.

The Optimark Racing Team rider competed in 21 TT events dating back to 2017 ... with a career-best 15th-place finish in the 2022 Supertwin race. He earned 18 Bronze Replicas over the course of his career.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raul secured his fastest lap time on the TT Mountain Course in the Superstock race ... reaching an average speed of 125.47 MPH, which put him in 20th place.

Isle of Man TT events are known as some of the most dangerous races in sports history ... with more than 260 recorded deaths since the early 1900s.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul’s family, friends, and loved ones," the organization said in a statement.

Raul was 46 years old.