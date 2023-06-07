Bam Margera Released from Psych Hold, Going to Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility

Bam Margera is headed in the right direction ... getting released from a psychiatric hospital, and going straight into treatment at Lamar Odom's rehab center.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the former "Jackass" star was released from a psych hospital Wednesday, and Lamar was there to greet him as he exited the facility. We're told Bam is now in detox at one of Lamar's locations before he heads to rehab at another spot owned by the former NBA star.

Lamar's been insistent on helping Bam for weeks, and even visited him in the hospital Tuesday to offer Bam treatment at one of his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers.

Bam's motivating factor in getting clean is definitely his young son, Phoenix, who he hasn't been able to see much during his battles with substance abuse.

TMZ broke the story, cops in L.A. tracked Bam to a Trejo's Tacos location over the weekend and placed him on a 5150 psychiatric hold. There was growing concern Bam was not only a danger to himself, but to others as well -- especially given the fact he threatened to end his life if he couldn't see his son.

We were also the first to tell you when Lamar opened his 3 treatment facilities -- Gold Bridge Addiction Center in Louisburg, KS, Wavelengths in Huntington Beach, and Project West in San Diego.