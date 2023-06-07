Bret Michaels Sells Calabasas Home for $6.25 Million

Rock star Bret Michaels has officially sold his stellar L.A.-area home... and he'll have a hard time finding a thorn on this rose of a transaction for his bottom line.

The Poison lead singer closed the deal on his Calabasas oasis, snatching $6.25 million for the place. We don't know how much dough he poured into the property after buying it in 2020 as an investment -- but he paid just under $4.8 mil, so seems like he's in line for a decent profit!

Bret's home is well worth the price tag -- aside from its 5,950 sq. feet, it has one of the best views in the community, giving folks a great look at the city lights, golf courses, and the nearby mountains.

Outside entertaining will be awesome for the new owner ... Bret stacked it with a custom pool, spa and gazebo. Inside amenities include a billiards room and a gym.

The beautiful place was sold off-market, and BOTH sides of the deal were represented by Jordan Cohen.

BTW, it's quite the coup for Jordan, because it closed the same day his book, "The Agent's Edge," dropped worldwide. Talk about a victory lap!