Shaquille O'Neal, Brittany Renner Go To Dinner In Los Angeles

Shaquille O'Neal hit up an L.A. hot spot for dinner on Tuesday ... and the NBA legend was joined by none other than internet personality Brittany Renner, but we're told it was nothing more than two friends catching up.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 7'1" Hall of Famer and influencer showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel together shortly after 6 PM ... and they appeared to enjoy each other's company as they shared a meal before leaving around 8 PM.

Sources tell us the two are NOT an item -- they have been cool for a long time and just wanted to reconnect.

Of course, the big man has been in the dating game ever since his divorce from Shaunie was finalized in 2011 ... but we're told there was nothing romantic going on.

Renner has a child with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington ... and has been vocal about her experiences with numerous athletes over the years.

She famously met with Deion Sanders' Jackson State football team in 2021 ... where she gave them life advice on groupies.

FYI -- Shaunie is an executive producer for "Basketball Wives," and we're told Renner recently signed on for the upcoming season ... but our sources tell us cameras were NOT rolling during the dinner.

Renner was, however, spotted filming scenes for the show earlier this month.

The dinner location is kind of ironic, considering Shaq and Shaunie got married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2002.