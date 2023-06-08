Bam Margera Shares Photo from Detox with Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is helping Bam Margera through every step of his detox and rehab process, even sitting bedside with the former "Jackass" star as he works to get better.

Check out the photos, you see Bam in a hospital bed and hooked up to several monitors as he poses with the former NBA star. Our sources say Lamar was there as Bam was discharged from a psych hold Wednesday and immediately got him into detox at one of his own facilities.

It's obviously a good sign for Bam, who has been struggling for years with his sobriety, and wants to get better for his young son, Phoenix.

After detox, our sources say the plan is for Lamar to get Bam into a rehab facility for continued care ... lucky for Bam, Lamar owns multiple rehab locations, so you gotta imagine he'll get some of the best care.

While the duo may seem unlikely, Lamar's had his eye on Bam's story for quite a while ... telling us several weeks ago he wanted to help Bam's situation. Their paths were finally able to cross when Bam was picked up by LAPD over the weekend and placed on a psych hold.