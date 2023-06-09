Lil Jon DJs The Sozahdahs Party In Presence Of Giant Python & Camel

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Jon's doesn't just DJ for people, he's got live animals in the crowd too ... as evidenced in his latest gig in West Hollywood.

The "Shots" rapper rocked the house for the "Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs" series premiere party Thursday, a show that also featured a Burmese python and camel on the guest list.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, showing the King of Crunk doing his thing on the turntables inside Classic Cat while the snake pop-locked from person-to-person and the camel posted up outside.

We're told Jon didn't interact with the animals -- but still turned the club into an absolute zoo with his own hit records like "Shots" and "Yeah!" in addition to other jams that spoke to the Sozahdah Sisters' Afghan heritage.