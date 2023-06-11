Elon Musk Weighs In on Megan Fox Spat, Looking to Hire Witchcraft Exec

Elon Musk has entered the chat on how Megan Fox raises her sons -- and in trying to be funny ... he says he might need to bring someone onboard to stamp out the dark arts.

The Twitter chief posted a few interesting messages on his platform Sunday -- all of which clearly appeared to be in direct response to the controversy between MF and conservative provocateur Robby Starbuck ... who started this whole thing by accusing her and her ex, Brian Austin Green, of child abuse -- simply for letting their boys dress how they like.

Elon tweeted, "Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda." It might've seemed to have come out of nowhere, but if you check his Twitter replies ... he references Megan specifically.

In a thread that followed his OG comment, somebody said Megan Fox was his girl -- this while highlighting her response to Starbuck, in which she threatened to use witchcraft on him -- and another person jokingly responded, "She is bad at propaganda though."

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023 @robbystarbuck

To that, Elon retorted ... "Nobody is perfect." BTW, Elon's been following the story all weekend -- when RS published his original accusation, EM commented directly with a "!"

Elon's reference to witchcraft also dovetails with something Megan posted after her IG statement. She threw up a photo from a news article earlier this week ... which purports to have captured footage of real-life "witches" eating a deer carcass outside of a farm.

Meg added her own caption, writing ... "me outside rob starbucks house," and the guy himself seemed shocked. He posted this after, saying ... "Now Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house. That’d be a bold/dumb decision in TN. If her goal was to look crazy. Mission accomplished! Now people know she practices witchcraft too."

A few things of note here ... one, most people know Megan Fox is into this kind of stuff -- it's no secret, and has been well-documented ... especially in her relationship with MGK.

More importantly, though ... it would appear Elon is co-signing what Starbuck has said about Megan and her family. Mind you, he's suggesting he needs to hire somebody to filter out propaganda and witchcraft on Twitter ... which he seems to believe Megan is spewing.