Megan Fox and MGK Blood Drinking Ritual Draws Warning From Vampires

Machine Gun Kelly's revelation he and Megan Fox drink each other's blood is drawing a warning from vampires -- yeah, the real deal -- and, believe it or not, they're reminding the couple ... safety first!

While MGK and Megan haven't explicitly used the V-word, many people on Twitter are labeling them that way, and now self-described vampires are weighing in on the famous couple's blood-drinking ritual.

Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), is urging Megan and MGK to take proper precautions before drinking their lover's blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses, from which he says vampires are not immune.

Megan and MGK have been together for nearly 2 years, which alleviates one concern, because Ashantison says most vampires do extensive research on their blood donors before using even the slightest drop. He says it took him 6 months to get to know his blood donor and feel comfortable drinking their blood, and they still get tested every 3 months just to be sure.

Soooo ... definitely not your grandpa's Hollywood vampire.

Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, is also urging Megan and MGK to be super safe with their blood drinking, specifically with regards to withdrawing blood.

MGK says he's willing to cut his chest with shards of broken glass to draw blood for Megan, but Sebastiaan says blood withdrawal should only be done through medical professionals.

While Ashantison and Father Sebastiaan admit they don't know all the ins and outs of MGK and Megan's blood ritual, they both agree -- no matter how weird it sounds to you -- if done safely, it's kosher for consenting adults.