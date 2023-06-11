Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelly Rowland -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

6/11/2023 12:40 AM PT
Getty

Kelly Rowland's looks over the years will be your "Motivation!"

Here is a 30-year-old version of the stunning star showing off a plunging neckline at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles back in 2011 (left). This was the same year she released her solo album "Here I Am" featuring the hit song "Motivation" featuring Lil Wayne.

And, 12 years later the now 42-year-old mom recently performed at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London and was serving Catwoman in a head-to-toe leather look complete with some head-turning diamond bracelets (right).

"There's no other who do it like Kelly" but the question here is ...

Kelly Rowland ...

