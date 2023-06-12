NFL's Perrion Winfrey's Assault Case Dismissed

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is no longer facing an assault charge ... TMZ Sports has confirmed his criminal case has been dismissed.

According to court records, prosecutors dropped the charge on Friday ... after the 22-year-old completed a pretrial diversion program.

Winfrey was initially arrested back on April 10 ... after officials alleged he got physical during a dispute with a woman whom he was dating.

Authorities claimed in court documents Winfrey pulled the woman's hand, causing her injuries.

Despite the legal case, Winfrey has still been a participant in Browns' offseason workouts this month.