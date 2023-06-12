Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Uniform Hits Auction Block, Could Sell For $3+ Million!

Wilt Chamberlain was arguably the most dominant basketball player to ever grace the hardwood ... and now the uniform worn by "The Big Dipper" for around 50 games during his '59-'60 rookie season is available at auction, and is expected to sell for millions!

The white Philadelphia Warriors home jersey features "PHILA" on the front and Wilt's iconic #13 on the back, both in red tackle twill. The jersey contains what appears to be a blood stain. The white shorts have a thick blue waistband and are trimmed in red and gold.

Both jersey and shorts are on the auction block at SCP Auctions ... where they already have a bid of $1.37 million.

The uniform was worn for nearly every home regular season and playoff game (approximately 50 games) during the season, according to SCP, who had the uni photo matched by MeiGray, MEARS, and Sports Investors Authentication (SIA).

Of the games Wilt wore the jersey and shorts, he rocked them during his 47-point and 36-rebound performance against the Boston Celtics on January 2, 1960. He also wore them three days later against the Minneapolis Lakers (they moved to L.A. the following year) when he dropped 52 points and 20 rebounds in a win.

7'1" Chamberlain, one of the greatest athletes ever, also wore the jersey when his squad lost in 6 games to the Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals playoff series.

Of course, despite how dominant he was, it was just Wilt's rookie season. Still, he won the first of his 4 league MVPs and averaged an unprecedented 37.6 points and 27 rebounds a game, both NBA records. He also won Rookie of the Year in the most anti-climatic ROY vote to ever take place.

Chamberlain entered the NBA in 1959, signing with the Philly Warriors, after starring for three seasons at the University of Kansas (where he looked like a man amongst children) and one with the Harlem Globetrotters.

WC went on to play for 14 seasons, averaging over 30 points and nearly 23 rebounds. He was a 13x All-Star, 11 rebounding champ, and 7x scoring champ. Wilt scored 100 points in 1962, a record, along with 71 other records, still stands in the NBA record books.

The uniform auction ends on the evening of June 17.

Past game-worn jerseys have sold for huge prices. Take the jersey Michael Jordan wore for game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals which sold for $10.1 million in September 2022. Just a few months ago in February, a Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from his lone MVP season sold for nearly $6 million.

The Wilt jersey and shorts, the holy grail of vintage basketball uniforms, according to experts, could be in the same neighborhood.