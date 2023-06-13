Tank Comes To Babyface's Defense After Anita Baker's Tour Removal

Play video content Instagram / @therealtank

Tank couldn't bite his tongue after Anita Baker fired Babyface as the opening act on her tour, fiercely defending his friend and mentor, while still trying to be as respectful as possible.

While Tank admits he's biased toward Babyface, he just sang backup at the R&B legend's "Tiny Desk Concert," he claims Babyface is an innocent victim of AB's rage who he says is acting irrationally.

As we reported, AB officially pulled the plug on Babyface Tuesday, removing him from her Songstress Tour after she felt attacked by his fans.

The two R&B legends had been clashing over stage time, and Babyface was even barred from hitting the stage at the tour's New Jersey leg in May ... a fail Tank notes Babyface apologized for despite it being no fault of his own!!!

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023 @babyface

Tank says Babyface is too meek to issue a proper response to AB ... but not him!!!