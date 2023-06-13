Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Because of His Fans 'Cyberbullying' Her

Anita Baker and Babyface's rocky road out on tour has come to an end ... as Baker made the decision to boot him off her Songstress Tour.

AB revealed she reached her breaking point Tuesday, and felt the best course of action was to go about the tour alone. AB says for the past 24 hours, she was forced to put up with violent threats on behalf of Babyface's fans and felt she needed to cut him for her own personal safety.

Anyone salty about his absence for the remainder of the tour dates will be allowed to refund their tickets. The week kicked off in shambles as AB and Babyface fans engaged in online unpleasantries.

Fans demanded AB bill Babyface as a co-headliner, but the tour is designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Anita's debut album "The Songstress" ... so she wanted to stay on as the project's headliner on her own.