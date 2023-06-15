Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Botched' Star Dr. Paul Nassif Sells Bel-Air Home for $20.4M

Dr. Paul Nassif Sells Bel-Air Home For $20.4M!!!

6/15/2023 12:30 AM PT
Dr. Paul Nassif's Bel-Air Home
Launch Gallery
The Bel Air Mansion Launch Gallery
Getty/Anthony Barcelo

Dr. Paul Nassif just unloaded his elaborate Bel-Air mansion for a pretty penny after years of construction and incredible design work on the pad.

According to property records, the top doc from "Botched" sold his 3-story Bel-Air home Wednesday, closing at auction for $20.4M. After auction fees, we're told Paul was left with $18.4M.

Anthony Barcelo

The 3-story pad was originally listed for $32M back in 2021, but since has gone through a ton of price cuts and real estate agents. Paul never lived in the home ... it was strictly a real estate and design project.

As for the home, it's 7-bedroom, 14-bath, and spans over 1.3 acres.

Anthony Barcelo

The owner will be hit with incredible features from the second they step on the property. There's a private motor court, stone cladding and water features to set the scene.

In addition to elaborate bedrooms -- the home comes with dual gourmet kitchens, a spacious pantry, an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna, lounge and bar, 12-seat theater and a temperature-controlled wine room.

Anthony Barcelo

There's also an infinity-edged pool with a Baja shelf and Jacuzzi that cascades to a separate pool on the level below. All three stories have outdoor entertaining space ... and there's garage space to fit up to 5 cars. Don't forget the spectacular city-to-ocean views.

Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later