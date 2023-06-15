'Botched' Star Dr. Paul Nassif Sells Bel-Air Home for $20.4M

Dr. Paul Nassif just unloaded his elaborate Bel-Air mansion for a pretty penny after years of construction and incredible design work on the pad.

According to property records, the top doc from "Botched" sold his 3-story Bel-Air home Wednesday, closing at auction for $20.4M. After auction fees, we're told Paul was left with $18.4M.

The 3-story pad was originally listed for $32M back in 2021, but since has gone through a ton of price cuts and real estate agents. Paul never lived in the home ... it was strictly a real estate and design project.

As for the home, it's 7-bedroom, 14-bath, and spans over 1.3 acres.

The owner will be hit with incredible features from the second they step on the property. There's a private motor court, stone cladding and water features to set the scene.

In addition to elaborate bedrooms -- the home comes with dual gourmet kitchens, a spacious pantry, an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna, lounge and bar, 12-seat theater and a temperature-controlled wine room.

There's also an infinity-edged pool with a Baja shelf and Jacuzzi that cascades to a separate pool on the level below. All three stories have outdoor entertaining space ... and there's garage space to fit up to 5 cars. Don't forget the spectacular city-to-ocean views.