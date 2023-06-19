Bellator's Cris Lencioni In ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Bellator star Cris Lencioni is currently "in his biggest fight yet" after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month ... with a family member revealing he is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

The featherweight's mother-in-law shared the tragic news on Monday ... saying the health-related incident happened on June 8.

"As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition," Angela Hibbard said on a GoFundMe page set up for Lencioni.

"We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle."

Hubbard added Lencioni is known throughout the MMA community for his positive personality and willingness to help others ... and now she is asking for financial support for his family as he deals with his medical situation.

Chael Sonnen, who trains with Lencioni, tweeted about his friend on Monday ... saying, "This is a young man who prepared his whole life for a fight and it appears he just found one."