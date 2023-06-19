Conor McGregor's Fiancée, Dee Devlin, Standing By UFC Star Amid Rape Allegations

Dee Devlin is making it clear she's standing by Conor McGregor despite recent rape allegations ... jetting out to NYC this past weekend to spend a loving Father's Day with the UFC star.

McGregor shared photos of the couple's holiday celebration on his Instagram page Sunday evening ... and in the pics, you can see Devlin looked as in love with the 34-year-old as ever -- even though he was just accused of sexually assaulting a woman a week prior.

Wearing her engagement ring, Devlin was seen in the pics embracing McGregor ... and at one point, rubbing one of his feet. The two were also seen smiling ear-to-ear as they were surrounded by their three children.

"The Best Fathers Day yet!" McGregor wrote in a caption on the pics. "Happy Fathers Day, gents. God bless."

Devlin, who's yet to publicly comment on the accusations, has been dating McGregor for over a decade ... getting engaged to the fighting star back in 2020. McGregor just revealed last week they're expecting to have their fourth child later this year.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... McGregor was accused of kissing a woman without her consent, forcing her to perform oral sex, and then attempting to sodomize her during a violent attack inside of a restroom following Game 4 of the NBA Finals back on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

But, Conor, through his attorney, has vehemently denied all of the allegations ... calling the woman's claims "a shakedown" attempt.