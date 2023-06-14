Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin Expecting Fourth Child Together

Conor McGregor and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, are adding to their family -- the UFC superstar just announced the couple is expecting their fourth child together!!

The former champ champ shared the big update on "LIVE With Kelly And Mark" Wednesday ... and he says they couldn't be more excited for the new baby.

34-year-old McGregor was talking about raising his three other kids -- Conor Jr. (6), Croia Mairead (4) and Rian (2) -- when he spilled the beans on the growing family.

"We've also got another on the way ... so there's a lot going on," Conor said with a big smile.

Conor says the family still has a few more weeks before finding out about the baby's gender ... and it's clear he can't wait to get the news.

Conor and Dee have been together for about 15 years ... and were engaged in 2020.

If the baby ends up following in daddy's footsteps, they'll have a sparring partner nearby ... 'cause Conor says Junior is already starting to perfect his moves!!