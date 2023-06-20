Drake Hits Bun B's Trill Burgers in Houston, J Prince Also Shows Up

Play video content

Drake's giving his compliments to the chef -- who just happens to be UGK legend Bun B -- for serving up award-winning Trill Burgers!!!

On Monday, Drake was rocking a t-shirt honoring the late DJ Screw as he checked in with Bun inside his flagship Houston restaurant, and gave it a glowing review, calling it "the best burger he ever had."

Drake and Bun have been tight ever since the Toronto rapper broke into the game, and says he opts to refer to Bun as a "mentor" rather than an "OG."

As fate would have it, Drake's other H-Town mentor, Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince, was also in the building and they dapped it up like always.

Tyler the Creator tries one of Bun B’s Trill Burgers at Coachella 😂 pic.twitter.com/4xD5hcP3D4 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 16, 2023 @rapalert6

Tyler, The Creator also deemed Bun's burger exceptional when he munched on one backstage at Coachella this year.