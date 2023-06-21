Guess Who These Cool Bros Turned Into!

Before these two kids chilling in Wyckoff, New Jersey were front and center on the stage, they were just hanging around town with their other brothers, and from a young age ... they were hustling and jump-starting their careers in showbiz.

Yes, these guys have millions of fans who come and watch them perform on stage, but they never seem to get "jealous" of each other. And, even though their comical Disney days are no longer ... they still possess their goofy personalities on social media!