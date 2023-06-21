MLS Goalkeeper Nick Marsman Bitten By Spider At Zoo ... Hospitalized

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman -- who's slated to be teammates with Lionel Messi later this summer -- was attacked by a spider at a zoo recently ... and the bite was apparently so bad, the soccer player had to spend several days in the hospital.

Marsman's wife, Nathalie den Dekker, explained the scary situation in a series of Instagram posts this week ... saying the 32-year-old was in a medical facility for three days after a poisonous arachnid sunk its teeth into him.

Thankfully, though, she said he's been released ... and is now home recovering.

"Happy to have you back home," den Dekker said in one of her posts. "Now get well soon."

It's unclear how much time the MLS goalie -- who's Inter Miami's primary backup behind Drake Callender -- will need to miss while he regains his strength.