Stepson of Billionaire Missing in Titanic Sub Shouts-Out OnlyFans Model During Search

Things are starting to look very grim for the 5 people trapped inside the submersible meant to explore the Titanic ... but that's not stopping the stepson of one of the missing men from shooting his shot with an Onlyfans model.

Hamish Harding is a British billionaire among the passengers inside OceanGate's Titan -- the submersible that lost communication 2 hours into its dive Sunday. Harding's stepson Brian Szasz has been very active on social media as the story has blown up around the world.

Brian was back on Twitter Wednesday, first asking his followers to continue to think of his family, writing, "Please keep my family in your prayers!🙏🏽♥️"

However, about 30 minutes later, his attention shifted to streamer and Onlyfans model Brea -- who posted a pic of herself in a bikini with the caption, "can i sit on u."

Brian, clearly into the pic, reposted it and replied, "Yes please!🥰"

Of course, Brian's comment section started to pop off following the post. One user wrote, "Lmao quote tweeting a thirst trap while your stepdad is lost at sea is wild business 😅" Another added, "This guy loves blink- 182 and having ladies sit on his face and he’s not afraid to let the world know."

As we reported, Brian's the same guy who announced he was going to a Blink-182 concert in San Diego as rescuers scrambled to look for Harding. Brian posted a photo outside the concert Monday night, clearly aware it was going to come off the wrong way and defending his attendance at the show as a way to cope with a tough situation.